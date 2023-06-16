SAN DIEGO — Four people were sent to the hospital Friday morning following a crash at Naval Base Point Loma, authorities confirmed.

The San Diego Fire Rescue Department says crews responded the area of Sylvester Road just before 2 a.m. after a caller from the U.S. Navy requested fire and medical assistance due to a crash involving a watercraft.

Authorities say four people were transported from the scene to UC San Diego Health in Hillcrest. It has been confirmed that at least two of them suffered traumatic injuries.

FOX 5 has reached out to the Navy for comment and is working to gather more information.

It’s unknown whether this crash involved a civilian boat or a military watercraft.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez contributed to this report.