4 injured after car crashes into El Cajon restaurant

EL CAJON, Calif. – Four people were injured Thursday after a car that was attempting to elude police crashed into a Mexican restaurant in El Cajon, authorities said.

At about 7:30 p.m., El Cajon police said officers were attempting to pull over a vehicle they say was driving fast on Madison Avenue and Third Street. After terminating a chase with the vehicle, which had refused to stop, police say the car then crashed into the Sombrero Restaurant near Third and Washington Avenue.

The driver, who was not publicly identified by police, was arrested after fleeing the scene. The man was reported as having minor injuries and now is being is charged for a felony hit-and-run.

A woman passenger in the vehicle had no injuries and was released, police say.

Four employees were inside the building at the time of the incident. Three had minor injuries and the other had a “significant” cut on her arm and was taken to the hospital, according to police.