4 Husky puppies still searching for loving homes

SAN DIEGO — Four of the seven Husky puppies found in a box on the side of a San Diego freeway are still searching for loving homes.

FOX 5 introduced Oogie Boogie, Sally and Coraline last week, and they’ve all been adopted. The Rancho Coastal Humane Society is now searching for homes for Zero, Pumpkin, and their brother Jack Skellington. A fourth puppy, Ghost, should be available for adoption in the next few days.

The 9-week-old Siberian Husky mix puppies, six girls and one boy, were brought to the humane society just before Halloween, which is why staff named them after characters in Tim Burton movies. RCHS said a passerby found them abandoned in a box on the side of a San Diego freeway.

The puppies underwent medical and behavioral evaluations and each will be spayed or neutered before adoption. All vaccinations will be up to date and they’ll go to their new homes with registered microchips.

The adoption fee at RCHS is $195 for puppies 6 months and younger with a $50 refundable training deposit. Adopters who return with a puppy training certificate can get their $50 back or donate it for a tax write-off.

Located at 389 Requeza Street, the shelter is open for adoptions from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday-Monday and by appointment Wednesday and Thursday. Anyone with questions can call 760-753-6413 or visit www.sdpets.org.

Four Husky mix puppies still need loving homes after seven were rescued from a box on the side of a San Diego freeway. (FOX 5)

