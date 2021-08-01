4 hurt after young driver crashes off highway, truck goes up in flames

Firefighters stand beside a wrecked Dodge Ram after CHP says a 16-year-old driver crashed off the highway in San Marcos and landed in this ditch, sparking a small fire. (Photo: Sideo.tv)

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Four people were hurt when a 16-year-old driver crashed off the highway in North County early Sunday, and the collision sparked a small fire, California Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. off westbound state Route 78 near Nordahl Road.

For reasons that weren’t immediately clear, the teen boy lost control of the 2016 Dodge Ram he was driving, crashed into a guardrail, then slammed into a fence and through some brush. The vehicle flipped over during the crash and started burning where it came to a rest in a ditch, according to Juan Escobar of the CHP.

The driver and his passengers, a 21-year-old woman and two 22-year-old women, all got out of the vehicle before emergency personnel from CHP, the San Marcos Fire Department and the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Department arrived on the scene, Escobar said.

All victims were taken by ambulance to a hospital for further medical treatment and firefighters made quick work of the flames, officials said. The two right lanes of the freeway were closed during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the CHP Oceanside office at 760-643-3400.