4 dead including 2 Vista children in Oklahoma highway crash with wrong-way driver

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – The search for answers continues after a fiery, wrong-way crash Saturday on an Oklahoma highway killed four people, including two Vista children.

Burned grass and scattered crayons mark the spot where troopers say 33-year-old Ashley Ricks slammed into the victims’ car near El Reno. The crash killed Zach and Lili Homant, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. It also killed their mother Laura Jones and grandmother Carol Jones Hickman, a GoFundMe page for the family shows.

Now the Oklahoma Highway Patrol wants to know where she was in the hours leading up to the crash. OHP officials say alcohol may be to blame.

“At a minimum, it was going the wrong direction for nine miles,” said Major Ronnie Hampton of the OHP. “It was doing so at what witnesses described as a pretty high rate of speed.”

Then there was a head-on collision. According to authorities, the impact sent Ricks’ vehicle into a ditch on the side of the highway while the other car rolled into the median, bursting into flames and trapping the four occupants inside.

“It was fully engulfed upon arrival,” said Jonathan Stahorn of the El Reno Fire Department. “This was a very bad wreck.”

Only Ricks survived the crash, authorities said. She reportedly is in stable condition in the hospital.

OHP is looking for information on where she might have been prior to the wreck.

“You have a family that is simply just trying to drive down an interstate roadway from one part of the country to another and here we have someone that went the wrong direction,” Hampton said.

Friends of the Homant family have started a GoFundMe to pay for burial costs. As of 7:30 p.m. Monday, it had raised about $6,600 of its $15,000 goal.