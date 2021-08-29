4 bystanders wounded after gunman fires into crowd near Belmont Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man who got in a fight near Belmont Park at Mission Beach Saturday night turned around and opened fire into a crowd, wounding four people who police believe were uninvolved in the brawl, investigators said.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday near the park on Mission Boulevard.

A fight broke out between two groups of people at the intersection of Ventura Place and Mission Boulevard, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. Two men ran a short distance from the altercation before turning back toward the crowd and firing multiple shots, according to Heims.

“One of the males fired several shots,” the officers said. “There were four victims that were shot.”

The shooting victims appeared to be unrelated to the original fight, he added.

Investigators found: a woman, 21, shot in the left thigh; a man, 19, hit in the right rib cage; a man, 30, shot in the right knee; and a man, 20, shot the left calf.

All victims were taken to the hospital and were expected to recover, Heims said.

After the shooting, the two men, both in their 20s, ran eastbound across 3100 Mission Boulevard into the Bonita Cove park. They remained at large Sunday morning, and a detailed description was not immediately available.

Northern Division detectives were investigating the incident.

