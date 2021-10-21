4 arrested in shooting that killed 25-year-old

SAN DIEGO — Four arrests were made this week in connection with a shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in June, San Diego Police announced.

Erick Noriega, 21, and Jacqueline Calderon, 20 were arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop in Escondido and jailed on suspicion of murder in the death of 25-year-old Josue Amador.

Amador was fatally shot at about 9:25 p.m. on June 29 at 6900 Eastman Street. During the course of the investigation, homicide detectives learned the shooting stemmed from a “gang challenge,” leading to two suspects opening fire on Amador and three of his companions before fleeing the scene in two separate vehicles, SDPD said.

The arrests followed Tuesday’s arrests of Axel Medina, 21, and Cynthia Webb, 20, who were also jailed on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.