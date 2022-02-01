4 arrested in shooting of 14-year-old boy

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police arrested four people on suspicion of murder after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday in the Mount Hope neighborhood.

Police arrested Ethan Peaslee-Guerrero, 19, Bryan Escobedo, 18, and Omar Morales, 18 and booked them into San Diego County Jail, police Lt. Jud Campbell said in a news release. Police also arrested a 17-year-old boy, whose name they did not release due to his age, and booked him into Juvenile Hall.

Police received the report of the shooting at 4:18 p.m. Monday near 36th and J streets. When officers arrived, they found the victim with at least one gunshot wound. Medics took the boy to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police homicide detectives determined the victim was walking with a group southbound on 36th Street near J street when an SUV with multiple people inside drove up and at least one shot was fired from the vehicle, police said. The vehicle sped away but the license plate number was reported to police.

The plate matched that of a Toyota Highlander that left the scene of a fight and a large crowd in the 1100 block of C Street earlier in the day, Campbell said. San Diego Unified School police responded to that scene less than an hour before, at 3:35 p.m. Some people in the crowd left in the SUV, according to police.

At 5:07 p.m., officers found the SUV and a group of males around it at 4600 Utah Street. Officers detained two people in the group, while others ran off. Officers found two of the people who fled in a nearby apartment and took them into custody.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

Check back for updates on this developing story.