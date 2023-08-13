A DUI checkpoint led to four arrests in Pacific Beach Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, police said.

SAN DIEGO — Four people were arrested at a driving under the influence (DUI)/Driver’s License Checkpoint in Pacific Beach Saturday night, authorities said.

The San Diego Police Department said officers conducted the checkpoint 2700 Garnet Ave. from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m. Sunday.

During that time, 3 drivers were arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol at or near the checkpoint, authorities confirmed. Another individual was arrested on other criminal charges that were not specified.

The identities of those arrested have not been released.

According to the police department, 1,181 vehicles traveled through the overnight checkpoint and 371 of them were screened by officers. Authorities say a total of 3 vehicles were impounded.

SDPD says these types of checkpoints have been shown to lower DUI deaths and injuries. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), these checkpoints have provided the most effective documented results of any of the DUI enforcement strategies.

SDPD says additional DUI checkpoints will be scheduled as part of their “ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon our streets and highways.”