SAN DIEGO – At least 448 tax default properties will be up for auction, most of them timeshares, potentially bringing millions of dollars for San Diego County.

Anyone can register to be a bidder for the 2023 online property tax auction, announced Dan McAllister, the San Diego County treasurer-tax collector Tuesday.

According to McAllister, the 448 property taxes have not been paid by the owners in more than five years — 66 of them are homes or commercial properties, 301-time shares and 81 parcels of land.

The auction will begin from March 10-15. Registration to bid is open until March 2 at the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s tax auction website.

Bidders must also submit a refundable $1,000 deposit and a non-refundable processing fee of $35. McAllister does mention that some parcels may need a larger deposit.

“The county stands to bring in $4,800,000 in tax revenue if all the properties are sold for the minimum bid,” McAllister said.

All sales are final, so the treasurer-collector’s office recommends people do their research before purchasing a property.

If owners of the tax-default properties would like to prevent their properties from going on auction, they must pay all the taxes and fees owed by March 9 at 5 p.m.

McAllister adds that his office attempts every effort to contact the owners about their property going on sale.