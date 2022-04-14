SAN DIEGO – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 struck Thursday evening near Ensenada, Mexico, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake was reported at 9:30 p.m. in El Sauzal, located south of Tijuana, and could be felt as far north as San Diego County. It occurred at a depth of about 8.9 miles, according to USGS.

The USGS intensity map shows that San Diego’s intensity was at level three with weak shaking and no damage. In Chula Vista, Tijuana and Ensenada, the intensity levels ranged from four to five with light or moderate shaking and non or very light damage.

San Diegans took to Twitter with mixed reactions on if they felt the quake or not.

“Yup mission trails area. Mirrors shaking and fans as well,” @QuackedOnPadres tweeted.

A number of commenters on FOX 5’s Facebook post said they felt the quake from National City to Imperial Beach.

Others, however, did not feel any shaking.

“Nada in allied gardens,” @Jrueman1 tweeted.

“I did not feel nothing,” another Facebook comment read.

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center confirmed on Twitter a tsunami is not expected.

Check back for updates on this developing story.