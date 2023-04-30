This map shows the area of a Sunday morning earthquake on April 30, 2023. (USGS)

SAN DIEGO — Yet another earthquake shook an area near San Diego County on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Niland, California in Imperial County at 12:09 a.m., USGS data shows. This area is east of Ocotillo Wells and just east of the Salton Sea.

The quake occurred at a depth of about 5 miles, sending shockwaves that could be felt for many miles, according to USGS. Data shows the quake was also followed by several aftershocks.

A USGS intensity map shows the quake was felt in El Centro and Mexicali, which is directly across the U.S. border with Mexico.

This comes one day after a series of quakes rattled the area south of El Centro, two days after a quake hit that same area in El Centro and three days after a quake also struck near the Ocotillo Wells area.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.