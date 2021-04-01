3rd suspect denies murder charge in drug robbery that left teen dead

Homer Earl Gibbs pleaded not guilty on Thursday, April 1, 2021, to murder and robbery charges. Gibbs is the third suspect accused in the 2019 death of a Rancho Bernado teen who was run over by a car during a drug robbery gone wrong. (SDNV)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A third suspect accused in the death of a Rancho Bernardo teen who was run over by a car during a drug robbery gone wrong pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and robbery charges.

Homer Earl Gibbs, 21, was taken into custody last month in connection with the March 7, 2019, death of a 16-year-old boy identified in court papers only as Christian H.

Co-defendants Angel Ramirez, 20, and Joshua Benjamin, 21, were charged in January 2020.

No details were disclosed at Gibbs’ arraignment regarding his alleged role in the boy’s death.

When Ramirez and Benjamin were arraigned last year, Deputy District Attorney Christina Eastman alleged the defendants robbed the victim and, in the process of fleeing the scene, ran over the boy’s head with their vehicle.

According to the prosecutor, the victim had sought to purchase $100 worth of narcotics from the defendants, who met with the teen on Cresta Drive. When the youth handed his money to Ramirez, who was sitting in the backseat, Benjamin sped away, she alleged.

Eastman said the victim hung onto the open rear car window in an attempt to get the drugs or his money back. Ramirez allegedly punched the teen in the face and pried his fingers from the car window, causing him to fall into the street, where his head was run over by the vehicle, she said.

Ramirez and Benjamin are scheduled for a preliminary hearing next week, though Eastman said it likely will be postponed due to Gibbs’ recent arrest.

Gibbs remains in custody without bail.

