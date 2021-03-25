3rd person arrested in teen’s murder at South Bay park

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities have arrested their third suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old boy at a South Bay park this month.

Chula Vista Police Department announced Thursday that they had arrested 22-year-old Deonte Martinez, who had previously been named as a suspected gunman and was the subject of a manhunt.

He is now the third person arrested in the deadly shooting at Sunset View Park on March 11. Larry Bradford, 18, and a 16-year-old boy, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, were taken into custody Monday at a home in Spring Valley.

The teen victim has not been publicly identified by authorities.

“Chula Vista Police worked to identify and locate all of the offenders responsible for this shooting,” authorities said in a news release Thursday. “Martinez surrendered peacefully to investigators at the Chula Vista Police Department. The investigation is still ongoing but (detectives have) been able to determine Martinez also shot the victim during the incident.”

Martinez was booked into county jail on a homicide charge.

A 15-year-old boy was also wounded at Sunset View Park on March 6, but investigators ahve said that shooting was not related to the later killing. The pair of violent episodes involving young people, which police acknowledged were “very abnormal” for the area, prompted calls from some residents for the city to do more to keep the area safe.

Investigators are still trying to find any witnesses to the March 11 shooting. Anyone who may have information was urged to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or CVPD at 619-691-5151.