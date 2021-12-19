39-year-old man killed in Loma Portal crash identified

LOMA PORTAL (CNS) – A 39-year-old man fatally injured in a Loma Portal crash was identified Sunday evening by the San Diego County Medial Examiner’s office.

Joseph Fortunato Ghio was in a vehicle that collided with another vehicle around 4 a.m. on Dec. 4 at the intersection of Rosecrans and Lytton streets, the San Diego Union Tribune reported.

Ghio was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene, according to the Medical Examiner’s office.

The other driver, a 27-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.