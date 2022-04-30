SAN DIEGO – The streets of Little Italy have filled once again with hundreds of artists and thousands of visitors for the 38th Mission Fed ArtWalk.

The return is welcomed by upcoming and established artists who, for the past two years, have had to participate in virtual and smaller events.

“It feels really good, I see a lot of movement and a lot of people. I think this is going to be a good year,” said returning artist Czarina Scolari from Chula Vista.

More than 250 artists will be displaying their artwork for the weekend, taking over 15 blocks of Little Italy.

“You can find anything from paintings to sculptures, to other interactive art that you can even try out yourself too,” said Courtney Pendleton with Mission Fed ArtWalk.

The ArtWalk benefits upcoming artists who have yet to establish their clientele.

“Without opportunities like this, they don’t have as many opportunities to create that and become their own small business – so it’s so important for artists to be able to do that,” said Pendleton.

The family-friendly event included stages with live music and food vendors.

The art walk will run through Sunday, May 1, at 5 p.m. The event is free for the public.

