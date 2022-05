SAN DIEGO – A lottery ticket worth $38 million was recently sold at a San Diego area 7-11, according to the California Lottery.

A ticket matching five of the SuperLotto Plus numbers along with the mega multiplier was sold at the 7-11 located in the 400 block of Spruce Street, just west of Balboa Park. At this time it is unclear whether or not the winner has been identified.

The Saturday night draw also yielded other major prizes, including two $21,000 tickets sold at stores in San Jose and Gardena.

You can find April 30’s winning SuperLotto Plus numbers below:

3

15

21

35

46

18

Under California law, lottery winners are not able to hide their identity and must come forward publicly to claim their prize.

FOX 5 reached out to the owners of the 7-11 store on Spruce Street but did not receive a reply by time of publication.