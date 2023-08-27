SAN DIEGO — A new affordable housing complex opened in rural East County Friday, the County of San Diego Communications Office announced.

Alpine Family Apartments — the first county-funded affordable project in Alpine — celebrated the grand opening of 38 affordable housing units for low-income families.

“The top two issues in my district are homelessness and housing, and today we are solving the problem of housing for 38 families and that’s an important step in the right direction,” said Supervisor Joel Anderson of District 2.

According the Housing and Community Development Services, the families that will live in these affordable apartments may now have an opportunity for better health, better economic outcomes, and better educational outcomes.

“What’s most exciting about today is we’re changing people’s lives for the better and we are doing it in the unincorporated where we need it most,” Supervisor Anderson continued.

Alpine Family Apartments is the county’s fifth affordable housing development ribbon cutting of 2023, the communications office explained. This is on top of nine other affordable housing projects the county as been a partner in this year.

The project was funded from the county’s Innovative Housing Trust Fund. Officials say $4.28 million was used for this complex in Alpine.