$37,000 raised for firefighter’s family ahead of memorial service

SAN DIEGO — Almost $37,000 has been raised for a firefighter’s family ahead of a memorial service for the first responder this weekend.

The Lakeside Fire Protection District announced the death of 27-year-old Anthony Cano earlier this week, saying the dedicated firefighter and beloved father died unexpectedly July 8 of undisclosed causes.

Lakeside Fire said Cano loved being a firefighter and dreamed of becoming one from a young age. He was raised in Lake Elsinore and graduated from Lakeside High School in 2011.

Cano landed his dream job with the Lakeside Fire Protection District in 2017 with his most recent assignment being at Fire Station 3.

The agency said Cano also served as a seasonal firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service but his favorite role was outside the department.

“While Anthony loved being a firefighter, perhaps his favorite role was as a father to his two children Kennedy, 7, and Shane, 2. He was also a father figure to his girlfriend’s daughter Avery, who is 1,” an agency news release said.

The news release went on to say Cano was known as charismatic, competitive, straightforward and someone who never made excuses. He loved to travel and introduced his kids to that passion with trips to Europe, Japan and Mexico.

On Saturday, Cano will be honored with a celebration of life and fire department honors. A procession will start at Lakeside Fire Station 2 at 10:05 a.m. and end at Sonrise Community Church in Santee.

Services for Cano can be livestreamed on the church website and a fund has been created to benefit Cano’s family. They’ve asked for donations to help support his children in lieu of flowers.

“His children have not only lost their hero and their father, but they have also lost the primary provider for their family,” Lakeside Fire said. “His bright presence on his fellow firefighters and the community he served will truly be missed.”