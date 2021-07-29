37-year-old man in wheelchair missing from Mission Valley

An undated photo from the San Diego Police Department shows missing 37-year-old Brett Clayton Hughes. (SDPD)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police asked the public for help Thursday in locating a 37-year-old man in a wheelchair who has gone missing.

Brett Clayton Hughes was last seen about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 500 Hotel Circle North, according to San Diego police.

Hughes is described as white, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray-black hair and facial hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo of a moon and star on his right forearm and the name “MACKENZIE” printed in white lettering on the back of his wheelchair.

Anyone with information was asked to call San Diego police communications at 619-531-2000 and reference Case number 21-500661.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.