36-year-old shot to death in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) – A 36-year-old man was shot to death early Saturday in Chula Vista and police are searching for the culprit.

Dispatchers received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the 1800 block of Marquette Road at 12:25 a.m. Saturday, said Lt. Miriam Foxx of the Chula Vista Police Department.

Shortly after that call, dispatchers received another call of shots fired in the same area, Foxx said.

“Once officers arrived, they found one adult male victim down on the ground, unresponsive with an unknown number of gunshot wounds to his torso,” the lieutenant said. “Officers immediately began CPR lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived.”

Paramedics continued first aid and rushed the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Foxx said.

At about 12:48 a.m., officers located a suspect vehicle near the area and engaged it in a pursuit.

“The pursuit lasted around five minutes and went into National City, where the suspect vehicle evaded officers,” Foxx said.

The motive for the shooting was unknown.

The police department asked anyone with information about potential suspects to call 619-691-5075 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.