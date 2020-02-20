$34M in improvements to Carlsbad rail station completed

CARLSBAD (CNS) – State and local leaders joined transportation officials Thursday morning to cut the ribbon on the $33.7 million Poinsettia Station Improvements project, complete with an underground pedestrian walkway.

The improvements to the station include new shelter enhancements, lengthened passenger platforms, safety fencing between tracks and customer amenities. The leadership of North County Transit District, Caltrans and the San Diego Association of Governments — better known as SANDAG — joined north county politicians such as Carlsbad City Councilwoman Cori Schumacher.

“The completion of these safety and capacity improvements is vital to people in the region who use this corridor to get to and from work every day,” said Schumacher, who also serves as a SANDAG board member. “The Poinsettia Station and North Coast Corridor serve as examples of how the strategies in SANDAG’s 5 Big Moves can work together to enhance connectivity, increase sustainability and improve quality of life in our region.”

The project broke ground in April 2018 in one early part of nearly $1 billion from regional agencies that will be used to improve infrastructure in the San Diego segment of the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo — sometimes called LOSSAN — rail corridor.

“The LOSSAN rail corridor is the second-busiest intercity rail corridor in the nation and is a critical economic link and lifeline for the movement of passengers and freight goods in the San Diego region,” said North County Transit District Board Chair and Encinitas City Councilmember Tony Kranz.

“Station improvement projects like this will help NCTD improve the overall rider experience by further expanding and integrating services,” he said.

The Poinsettia Station improvements are also part of a larger effort known as the North Coast Corridor Program, which is investing $6 billion over 40 years in transportation, environmental and coastal access projects overseen by SANDAG and Caltrans.