33 of 39 local coronavirus patients are county residents, officials say

SAN DIEGO — The number of San Diego County residents who have tested positive for coronavirus reached 33 by Sunday, county health officials said.

Thirty-nine patients in total have tested positive for the virus in San Diego since February 14, health officials said Sunday evening. Thirty-three of those patients were residents of San Diego County, four were in federal quarantine and two were not San Diego County residents.

Of the San Diego County residents, only seven were 65 years of age or older, and none were under the age of 18. Eight patients of unspecified ages were hospitalized for treatment of their symptoms, officials said.

The county’s tally came after several new cases were reported locally and the number of cases in the U.S. passed 3,000 over the weekend. The county’s recently confirmed coronavirus cases include two UC San Diego Health workers, an employee with North County Fire Protection District, a sailor at Naval Base San Diego, a second Marine at MCAS Miramar, a member of the Chula Vista City Council and an individual at an elementary school in Encinitas.

In response to the rising numbers of confirmed cases throughout California, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday announced new measures to prevent further spread of the virus, including restricting capacities at restaurants and closing bars. California residents ages 65 and older were also encouraged to self-quarantine at home.