32-year-old found dead on beach identified

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Authorities identified a man Wednesday after a passerby found his body on the beach in Encinitas a day earlier.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department started investigating near Stonesteps Beach Tuesday after someone reported finding a body on the beach near South El Portal Street and Neptune Avenue around 7 a.m.

A medical examiner’s report identified the deceased as 32-year-old Christopher Andrew Gibson. The report says San Diego Sheriff’s deputies and Encinitas Lifeguards responded to the area and confirmed the man’s death at the scene.

Gibson’s city and state of residence weren’t noted in the report and a cause or manner of death was apparently still being determined.