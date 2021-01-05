32 cases of new COVID-19 strain identified in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — The county says another 24 confirmed and four probable cases of the more contagious strain of the coronavirus have been identified in San Diego.

Health leaders announced Tuesday that two dozen new variant cases were confirmed on Jan. 4 from specimens collected Dec. 27 through Dec. 31. The new cases bring the region’s total to 32 cases of the variant that emerged in the United Kingdom, known as B.1.1.7. Sixteen men and 16 women have been infected.

The new total includes 28 cases confirmed by whole genome sequencing and four probable cases that are directly linked to the confirmed cases. The county said the 24 newly-confirmed patients are believed to have no travel history. They are from 19 different households, but the investigation and contact tracing are ongoing.

The new cases were identified in San Diego, Chula Vista, La Mesa and Lakeside involving people of multiple age groups. The four youngest cases are under 10 years old and the oldest is over 70. The county said the average age of the variant cases to date is 36 years old, the same as the overall average for confirmed cases in the county to date.

“The fact that these cases have been identified in multiple parts of the region shows that this strain of the virus could be rapidly spreading,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H. county public health officer. “People should be extra cautions to prevent getting and spreading COVID-19, especially this variant, which research has shown is more contagious.”

Health leaders believed vaccines that are currently available will offer protection against newly-emerging variants. Scientists continue to study the new strains of the novel coronavirus to determine their potential impact.

