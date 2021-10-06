300 positions available at Westfield UTC job fair

SAN DIEGO — Employers at the Westfield UTC are seeking to fill 300 positions this week during a 2-day job fair.

More than 50 businesses at the mall are participating in the job fair ahead of the holiday season. Some include Tocaya Modern Mexican, American Eagle, CJ Charles Jewelers, Crate & Barrel, Indochino, Knix, LEGO, Warby Parker, TravisMathew, Zara, lululemon, Williams Sonoma, Albion Fit, Pura Vida, The Winery Restaurant & Bar and Kendra Scott.

Interested applicants can visit the mall Wednesday and Thursday from 3-5 p.m. Westfield UTC said anyone attending should park near Pottery Barn. The job fair will be next to that store, at 4545 La Jolla Village Drive Ste E-25.

MTS will soon open a rail extension serving the University City community with a station at Westfield UTC. The mall offers a subsidy program that pays for half the monthly cost of public transit, according to a news release about the job fair.