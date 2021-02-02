30-year-old man arrested in murder of teacher

SAN DIEGO — Police have arrested a 30-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a high school teacher and coach outside of his North Park home.

Authorities arrested Jesse Alvarez, a San Diego resident, Monday night at a home in Serra Mesa, San Diego police said. Alvarez was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, police found Mario Fierro, 37, unresponsive and with a bullet wound on a sidewalk in the 4500 block of Kansas Street. He died at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

Police did not say if Alvarez knew Fierro or what the motive for the shooting was. Sources told FOX 5 that Alvarez was a former boyfriend of Amy Gembara, Fierro’s fiance. Court records show that Gembara filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Alvarez on Dec. 31, 2019.

The trunk of Fierro’s car was ajar, a sign police say Fierro was soon headed to work. Fierro taught social science at Cathedral Catholic High School and was the athletic director at Notre Dame Academy.

The school canceled classes until Thursday and was providing grief counseling to students and staff. The campus community gathered Monday evening at St. Therese of Carmel Catholic Church to pay tribute to Fierro.

Alvarez is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 19.