SAN DIEGO — First responders on Friday rescued 30 people from a rollercoaster that stopped working at SeaWorld San Diego, fire officials said.

The incident occurred around 4:11 p.m. in the 500 block of Sea World Drive, where crews removed the riders, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department tweeted. Firefighters were clearing the scene as of 5:05 p.m.

SDFD confirmed there were no injuries.

The name of the ride is unknown at this time.

