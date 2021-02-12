30 men arrested in prostitution solicitation sting

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Police teamed up with the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force for an operation this week that netted 30 arrests.

The National City Police Department said 30 men were taken into custody on Thursday after they allegedly made arrangements over the internet to exchange money for sex. When they showed up at an agreed-upon location, they were arrested for soliciting or agreeing to participate in any act of prostitution.

A news release from the police department shows the men ranged in age from 22 to 62 years old and came from several areas of the county, including Chula Vista, El Cajon, Escondido, La Mesa, National City, Oceanside, San Diego, Spring Valley and Vista. One man was from Las Vegas.

“This criminal activity has evolved and often includes young women who are coerced or forced to participate in prostitution often arranged online,” the police department said in the release. “Many of these women are forced to use highly-addictive drugs, suffer physical assaults, and are forced to perform sexual acts against their will as initiation into this modern form of slave labor.”

The police department encouraged any victims of human trafficking or anyone who suspects human trafficking is taking place to get help by calling the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or text HELP to 233733.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department, Chula Vista Police Department and Escondido Police Department helped National City police in the operation.