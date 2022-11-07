A human trafficking operation led to the arrest of 30 individuals for alleged sexual solicitation, officials said. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SAN DIEGO — A four-day human trafficking operation led to the arrest of 30 individuals for alleged sexual solicitation, said the California Attorney General’s Office.

Dubbed “Operation Century Week,” the undercover operation was conducted as part of a joint investigation through the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force (SDHTTF) and state Attorney General Rob Bonita, a press release stated.

“Tackling human trafficking in our state takes cooperation and a multi-pronged approach,” said Bonta. “Demand-reduction operations like ‘Century Week’ are one part of the solution. I’m grateful to all of our partners on the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force for their ongoing efforts to protect the safety and well-being of all Californians. Combined with our other efforts to eradicate human trafficking, these operations help protect people against exploitation.”

The multi-jurisdictional operation began last Tuesday and concluded on Friday. It was aimed at tackling human trafficking by working to reduce demand for commercial sexual exploitation, the press release noted.

Law enforcement across San Diego targeted ex buyers by working undercover and posing as individuals offering sex for sale online, said the California Attorney General’s Office. Sex buyers who responded to the ads were directed to a predetermined location and then arrested by authorities.

“Human trafficking is exploitative and predatory. This crime targets some of the most vulnerable members of our community,” said San Diego Chief of Police, David Nisleit. “We are committed to being proactive by working with our law enforcement and community partners to identify and stop human trafficking cases from claiming more victims.”

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, there were more than 1,300 human trafficking cases reported in California in 2020 — more than any other state in the nation.