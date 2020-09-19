3-year-old sought to raise $7 for Valley Fire victims. He raised $700

LEMON GROVE, Calif. – A toddler in Lemon Grove was celebrated Friday for his efforts to help victims of the Valley Fire in the East County.

3-year-old Nico Klein recently started a lemonade stand to raise money to assist those impacted by the fire, which started Sept. 5 off Spirit Trail and Carveacre Road in Japatul Valley. His mother, Tiffany Klein, said after talking to him about the fire, he asked her “if anybody had gotten hurt.” Together, they raised $700 for The Burn Institute.

“At that time, I’d read that no one had gotten hurt yet, but some people had lost their homes,” she said. “That really impacted him because he couldn’t imagine being without a home.”

She said Nico asked her if they could start a lemonade stand. Together, they set a goal of $7.

But on Friday, they presented a $700 check to firefighters made out to The Burn Institute, an organization which helps prevent burn injuries and assists those impacted by such injuries.

For his generosity, firefighters awarded Nico a hat and a T-shirt, small tokens of gratitude for a major gift from the young boy.

As of this week, the Valley Fire remained at 17,665 acres and was 90% contained. In total, the blaze destroyed 30 residences and 31 outbuildings, damaged 11 other structures and injured three firefighters, according to Cal Fire.