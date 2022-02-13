3 wounded in shooting at Colinas Del Sol neighborhood park

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two young men and a teenage boy were wounded Saturday evening in a shooting that occurred while they were hanging out in a park in the Colinas Del Sol neighborhood of San Diego.

The shooting was reported at 5:54 p.m. in the 4100 block of 54th Street, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

One or two male suspects fired multiple gunshots at the 20- and 19- year-old men and the 17-year-old boy, Heims said.

All three victims were taken by paramedics to a hospital for treatment of wounds not believed life-threatening, he said.

An investigation was underway.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News