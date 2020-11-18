3 Vista secondary schools return to online learning following positive virus cases

The headquarters for the Vista Unified School District as it appeared on Oct. 26, 2020.

VISTA, Calif. – Three more Vista Unified schools are pivoting to distance learning starting Thursday due to a positive coronavirus case reported at each school.

The decision impacts students at Vista High School, Roosevelt Middle School and Vista Innovation & Design Academy. They join three other schools in the district — Rancho Buena Vista High School, Vista Magnet Middle School and Madison Middle School — that returned to distance learning Tuesday after reporting positive virus cases.

“This decision was made based on School Board direction out of an abundance of caution,” district officials said Wednesday.

Both Vista High and Roosevelt Middle previously shifted to the Vista Virtual format for a period starting Nov. 2. Reopening was delayed at Vista High as well as Mission Vista High School after reports surfaced of students primarily from those schools attending Halloween house parties.

Vista Unified became one of the first local districts to fully reopen its campuses rather than adopting more of a hybrid model of at-home and in-person learning as some districts have.

Since campuses reopened Oct. 20, the district has reported 39 total virus cases. Eleven cases have been identified at the high school level including two at a continuation school, 10 at middle schools and 18 at the elementary school level, according to the district.

