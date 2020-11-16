3 Vista schools pivot to virtual learning after positive virus cases

VISTA, Calif. – Three Vista Unified schools are pivoting to virtual learning starting Tuesday due to positive coronavirus cases at each school.

Students at Rancho Buena Vista High School, Vista Magnet Middle School of Technology, Science and Math and Madison Middle School are slated to return to distance learning Nov. 17, the district said Monday.

The district said 31 people have tested positive for COVID-19 on school campuses since Oct. 20. Nine cases were at the high school level with two at continuation schools, six at middle schools and 16 at the elementary school level, according to the district.

Vista Unified became one of the first local districts to fully reopen its campuses in October rather than adopting more of a hybrid model of at-home and in-person learning as some districts have.

