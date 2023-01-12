LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A man who was stabbed to death in Lemon Grove on Tuesday night has been identified and three teens have been arrested in connection to the incident, authorities said.

The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Vinson Austin, a resident of El Cajon, according the the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The three juvenile suspects, two 14-year-olds and one 16-year-old, were booked into Juvenile Hall for murder, police said. Their identities are being withheld at this time.

Authorities say the teens did not know the victim. The motivation and circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.