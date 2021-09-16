3 suspects arrested in Carlsbad park shooting

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Police say three men were arrested in a shooting at a Carlsbad park that left a woman dead and a man seriously hurt.

Officers with the Carlsbad Police Department were called to Holiday Park on Eureka Place on July 31 for reports of a shooting. They found a 28-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man who had been shot.

First responders rushed the victims to a hospital, where Sarah Reese Martinez of Vista was pronounced dead, according to police. Police did not release the identity of the 27-year-old man wounded in the shooting.

Carlsbad police said Thursday that three men from Arkansas were arrested in connection with the shooting. Officers took 34-year-old Christopher Burlie, 21-year-old Abraham Gomez and 19-year-old Solomon Jackson into custody in San Francisco with help from local police there.

The three men were arrested for homicide and attempted homicide, Carlsbad police said in a news release. They were being held in the San Francisco County Jail pending extradition to San Diego County.

Police didn’t reveal too many details about what led up to the shooting except that a brief altercation between the victims and suspects turned violent.

The investigation into the cause of the altercation is ongoing, police said.