At least 2 shot near recreation center in Golden Hill, police say

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO — At least two people were shot Saturday near a recreation center in Golden Hill, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The incident happened at around 9 p.m. on 1385 27th St.

Police say the conditions of the two men are unknown at the moment.

Several people were seen on video from OnScene.TV being detained by officers. Others around the area appeared to be visibly shaken from the shooting.

Authorities also blocked off the entire area in the vicinity of the recreation center.

SDPD have not released any information on the suspects.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News