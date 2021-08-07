At least 2 shot near recreation center in Golden Hill, police say

SAN DIEGO — At least two people were shot Saturday near a recreation center in Golden Hill, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The incident happened at around 9 p.m. on 1385 27th St.

Police say the conditions of the two men are unknown at the moment.

Several people were seen on video from OnScene.TV being detained by officers. Others around the area appeared to be visibly shaken from the shooting.

Authorities also blocked off the entire area in the vicinity of the recreation center.

SDPD have not released any information on the suspects.

