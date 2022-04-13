SAN DIEGO — Three people were shot Wednesday evening near a shopping center in the El Cerrito neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident happened around 8:28 p.m. in the 5400 block of University Ave, according to San Diego police. FOX 5 was at the location, where officers were seen gathered in the vicinity of the Northgate Market.

Officer Robert Heims said a group of men were arguing with some people inside of a black vehicle when the vehicle drove away in a reckless manner.

“The pedestrians ran into a business to get security,” Heims said. “The car drove by and shot several rounds at the pedestrians. The security guard and 2 other victims were shot.”

The victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, SDPD confirmed.

Heims said no one is in custody as the people in the vehicle suspected of being involved in the shooting drove away.

San Diego Police Gang Detectives are investigating the incident.