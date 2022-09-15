SAN DIEGO — Three people were being treated for gunshot wounds Thursday morning after they were found by Border Patrol agents in the Otay Mountain Wilderness area, authorities said.

Around 8:20 a.m., agents from the Chula Vista Station discovered the three wounded people and requested medical aid, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Special Operations Supervisor Eric Lavergne told FOX 5 in an email.

All three people were taken to local hospitals to be treated.

Check back for updates on this developing story.