FALLBROOK, Calif. — Authorities on Friday are investigating a shooting that left one dead and two wounded in the Fallbrook area, first responders said.

The gunfire occurred around 2:44 p.m. at 3100 Reche Road, the sheriff’s watch commander told FOX 5.

One person was confirmed dead while the other two victims were taken to a local hospital, where their status is unknown, according to Captain John Choi with the North County Fire Protection District.

The sheriff’s department confirmed there is no active shooter.

First responders advise the public that Reche Road is currently closed from Rabbit Hill to Scooter Lane.

Check back for updates on this developing story.