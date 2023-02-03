SAN DIEGO — Swooning season is here and it’s now or never on securing seats at one of San Diego’s most romantic restaurants for Valentine’s Day. The battle for the hottest tables in town starts now.

To help narrow down your options ahead of the holiday, Yelp released a list of the “Most Romantic Places to Eat in California” on Friday and three San Diego spots were deemed ideal for romanticists. This trio of local restaurants were ranked in the top 15 for the Golden State overall.

Enoteca Adriano

Ranking #6 on the list, this Italian restaurant is located at 4864 Cass St. in Pacific Beach. With a 4.5 star rating, foodies and lovers raved about this spot’s cozy atmosphere. One thing that sets it apart — classical Italian movies that are played daily from sunset until closing hours, according to the restaurant’s website.

With a modern yet traditional take on Italian cuisine, Yelpers applauded the Ravioli Rossi, Orecchiette Bosco, Pappardelle Bolognese and Spaghetti Carbonara, among other dishes. Couples can also share some sweetness with the restaurant’s highly praised dessert — a traditional cannoli.

Reservations can be made online or by calling 858-490-0085.

Enoteca Adriano said on its website, “There’s nothing more romantic than Italian food.”

La Bonne Table

Ranking #10 on the list, this French bistro is located at 3696 Fifth Ave. in Hillcrest. With a 4.5 star rating, guests commented on its snug ambiance and enthusiastic staff who many said made them feel welcome. The restaurant resides within a historic building that some Yelpers called “charming” and “a hidden gem.”

With a menu that changes seasonally, the restaurant offers classic French dishes that are served in a bistro fashion. Some food dishes that have touched the hearts of Yelpers include the Duck Confit, Steak Frites, Bouillabaisse, French Onion Soup, among others.

The restaurant noted on its website that seating is very limited in this exclusive space. Reservations are recommended and can be made online.

One Yelper wrote, “La Bonne exudes a timeless vibe that invites romance, intimate conversation and of course appetite.”

Island Prime

Ranking at #13 on the list, this waterfront restaurant, located at 80 Harbor Island Dr., overlooks the city skyline and Coronado. With a 4.5 star rating, most Yelpers who dined at this San Diego Bay spot were enthusiastic about the view. Get a sneak peek at what a Valentine’s Day date would look like at Island Prime in this virtual tour.

This spot serves up what it describes as “Californian cuisine.” Yelpers gave positive reviews to the Lobster Bisque, Center Cut Filet Mignon, Ahi Tuna & Salmon Poke, Oysters on the Half Shell and more. For Valentine’s Day, Island Prime will be offering a three-course meal menu featuring its classics.

Though the restaurant is spacious, reservations are still recommended and can be made online.

One Yelper wrote, “The view of San Diego Bay is simply breathtaking, making Island Prime an ideal spot for a special occasion or romantic dinner.”

If you’re looking to wine and dine with the one you love this Valentine’s Day, or just because, check out one of these three San Diego restaurants known for serving up romance.

Here’s a complete list of Yelp’s top 15 “Most Romantic Places to Eat in California.”

Business Name City #1 Barrel 33 Ventura #2 Nonno’s Ristorante Murrieta #3 The Vintner’s Tavern Chino #4 The Black Trumpet Bistro Tapas & Wine Bar Huntington Beach #5 Barrique #6 Enoteca Adriano San Diego #7 Boulevard Bistro Elk Grove #8 L’Ardoise Bistro San Francisco #9 Stonehouse Restaurant Santa Barbara #10 La Bonne Table San Diego #11 The Lake House South Lake Tahoe #12 Vine Restaurant & Bar San Clemente #13 Island Prime San Diego #14 Sol Grill Newport Beach #15 Trattoria 360 Campbell

While creating this list, Yelp identified businesses in the “restaurants and food” categories that are not part of a national chain and that had a large concentration of reviews mentioning words and phrases such as “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.” Yelp then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords.

All businesses on this list were marked open on Yelp as of Jan. 31, 2023.