(KTXL) — With Valentine’s Day around the corner, OpenTable released its list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in America, with 13 being in California.

— Video Above: A California woman is the oldest known living person in the United States

Only one restaurant in the list of 13 is located in Northern California, the rest are in Southern California, with three of those locations located in San Diego County.

In order to deem the restaurants romantic, OpenTable looked at each restaurant’s reviews and then scored them on “overall diner rating, user clout, total number of reviews, and regional overall rating.”

• 71Above, Los Angeles

• Bacari – Silver Lake, Los Angeles

• Girl & the Goat L.A., Los Angeles

• Musso & Frank Grill, Los Angeles

• La Boheme, West Hollywood

• 555 East, Long Beach

• Spencer’s Restaurant, Palm Springs

• Copley’s on Palm Canyon, Palm Springs

• Pacific Coast Grill, Cardiff-By-The-Sea

• C-Level, San Diego

• Cesarina, San Diego

• Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens, Corona Del Mar

• House of Prime Rib, San Francisco