These three San Diego breweries are among the most popular in the U.S.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s craft beer culture has been buzzing through Southern California, but new data shows “The Capital of Craft” has an influence throughout the entire country.

With more than 150 brewery locations throughout the county, according to the San Diego Brewers Guild, it’s no surprise that some of best local brews have taken the nation by storm one pint at a time.

In fact, there are three particular San Diego craft breweries that are considered to be among the most popular in the U.S., according to new data from the American Brewers Association.

The group released its 2022 list of the top 50 producing craft brewing companies on Tuesday, which is based on national beer sales volume.

The Brewers Association says the number of operating craft breweries climbed last year, reaching an all-time high of 9,552. This included 2,035 microbreweries, 3,418 brewpubs, 3,838 taproom breweries and 261 regional craft breweries, the group explained.

The nation’s craft beer enthusiasts have made their favorites known sip by sip, with three San Diego craft breweries producing in the top 50 despite the increase in craft houses across the U.S. Here’s a look at those breweries.

— Stone Brewing (Ranked #7): This brewery is the largest in Southern California and distributes craft beer across the country and even internationally, according to its website. Most beer drinkers know they can find Stone on almost every menu across the region.

— Kings & Convicts Brewing (Ranked #30): This Encinitas brewery feature hops and malts from the U.S., Australia and New Zealand, according to its website.

— Pizza Port Brewing Company (Ranked #49): This brewery, which has several SoCal locations, has won over 91 medals and awards from the Great American Beer Festival, it’s website explains. You can find their canned brews in many grocery stores.

The full list of top 50 producing craft brewing companies can be found here.

Looking for a cold craft? The best of the best in craft concoctions can be enjoyed right here in San Diego.