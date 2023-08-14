SAN DIEGO — San Diegans are known for their love of dogs.

Yelp recently compiled the top 100 dog-friendly places to eat in 2023, with three local spots making the list.

Viewpoint Brewing Company, found along the San Dieguito Lagoon, came in at No. 11. The Del Mar brewery and restaurant offers Boozy Bones treats and doggy bowls to keep your pups full and hydrated. The location also features the Coast to Crest trail, ideal for dog walking after a satisfying meal.

“This place literally embodies San Diego in restaurant form. Good beer, chill people, a great waterfront view, lots of space, dog-friendly, all in a gastropub!” Yelper Jennifer B. said.

The New Zealand-inspired Kairoa Brewing Company, which is a brewpub and rooftop bar overlooking the iconic University Heights sign, ranked No. 20 on the list.

“Kairoa is one of my favorite spots to go to. The rooftop is wonderful and it is dog friendly! We have been here many times for group gatherings or birthdays. The staff is so friendly and gave my dog water and came over to pet him,” Yelper Taylor S. commented.

The final spot to make the list at No. 49 is Queenstown Public House in downtown San Diego. Known for its old-fashioned vibes, dogs can enjoy the outdoor patio of the restaurant.

“One of my fav restaurants, especially to go with my dog!!! Ambiance: Lots of cozy outdoor space with artificial turf, with bright yellow theme, and gives the aura of a backyard patio. It is a New Zealand restaurant that serves great brunch and the best burgers+ fries. There is a lot of outdoor space and every time I’m here I always eat outdoors (I have yet to try the indoor space heh),” Yelper Andrea G. said.

Yelp determined the top dog-friendly restaurants in the U.S. by identifying businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “dog friendly.” Those reviews were ranked through the total volume and ratings of reviews referring those keywords between June 1, 2020 and June 1, 2023. The businesses on the list also have a passing health score as of June 1, 2023.