SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A fire of unknown origin damaged an Otay Mesa home Friday evening, displacing three residents, authorities said.

The non-injury blaze erupted in the living room of the single-story house in the 4000 block of Arey Drive shortly after 6 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It took crews less than 15 minutes to get the flames under control.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

