3 reservoirs to reopen this weekend

SAN DIEGO — Three San Diego reservoirs will reopen for recreation this weekend, the city announced Thursday.

Miramar and Murray will reopen Friday and the Lower Otay Reservoir will reopen Saturday. Walking, jogging, cycling, fishing and boating will be permitted.

Visitors will be required to practice physical distancing and wear facial coverings. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, restrooms will be cleaned every two hours and parking lot capacities will be reduced by half so to ensure social distancing.

“As we continue to reopen safely and responsibly, we’re looking to expand recreational opportunities for San Diegans eager to stretch their legs or take their boat out on the lake,” said Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer. “We’ve reopened neighborhood parks and beaches, and San Diegans continue to stay classy. Now we’re going to take the next step by opening reservoirs for fishing, boating and exercise with new protocols in place to keep everyone safe.”

Four other reservoirs — El Capitan, Hodges, San Vicente and Upper Otay — are being evaluated for potential reopening. Barrett and Sutherland reservoirs are slated to remain closed for the remainder o the year.