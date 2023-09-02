SAN DIEGO — Three people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Friday night following flash flooding in Imperial County, the agency announced Saturday.

Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene after the San Diego sector of the Coast Guard received an assistance request from the Imperial County Sheriffs to aid in the rescue of an individual stranded in a semi-truck in a swiftly moving wash.

According to the Coast Guard, the stranded individual had managed to crawl out from the semi-truck but they were subsequently swept away by the floodwaters.

After receiving the request, the agency launched a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to travel to the scene. The Jayhawk crew was successfully able to locate and rescue the survivor.

Upon reaching a predetermined meeting place with local fire crews, it became apparent to the Jayhawk crew that the floodwaters had cut off access to emergency medical services, the Coast Guard said.

While the crew was searching for an alternative solution, a second request from the Imperial County Fire department to transport an additional 15 people away from the rising floodwaters.

The Jayhawk crew ended up lifting two of those individuals, according to the Coast Guard. The remaining 13 declined transportation.

No injuries were reported in Friday’s flash flooding by the Coast Guard.

“The Coast Guard remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals in distress, especially during emergency situations like flash flooding,” Capt. James Spitler, Coast Guard Sector San Diego commanding officer, said in Saturday’s release. “The successful rescue operation is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of Coast Guard personnel.”