The jet ski reportedly involved in an incident Monday resting on the Del Monte Avenue reef in Ocean Beach. (OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — Three people were rescued by lifeguards after a jet ski incident in Ocean Beach Monday morning, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The US Coast Guard notified the department of a potential rescue with a personal water craft entering the surf line near Sunset Cliffs around 5:40 a.m.

Two land units and a rescue boat responded to the scene, finding three fully clothed and wet individuals under the Ocean Beach Pier, according to SDFD. A jet ski was later discovered by first responders on the reef at Del Monte Avenue.

Lifeguards were able to pull the individuals from the water without incident. No injuries were reported by the department.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection was called to the scene, meeting the lifeguards at the pier.

CBP has not confirmed whether this was an attempted border crossing or the status of the individuals rescued.