SAN DIEGO – It’s been a decade-long decision to identify a new Midway District design and now, with the state leaning into the process and determining affordable housing as the most important component, the previous-five proposals have been widdled down to three.

City leaders say they agree that affordable housing units are the most important barometer for the project’s feasibility to stay in compliance with state law. The city council has now directed staff to take a closer look at the three plans which had affordable housing at the heart of their design schemes.

“I think it’s tremendously important, we need housing desperately, and we need to build a beautiful neighborhood that’s kinda blighted,” said San Diego City Council member Jen Campbell.

Most of Campbell’s colleagues agree. The group says the 56-year-old Pechanga Arena needs to be torn down and moved east, revamping the traffic flow and opening more space for housing.

Observers say they are excited for whatever changes help to improve the run-down area for the better.

The current proposals are part of the second round of submissions after the first round, won by Brookfield Properties, was disregarded for not complying with state law.

“The three groups that have kind of stepped forward or advanced at this stage are all quality groups and their bids are all better than what we have today,” said Dike Anyiwo, chair of the Midway Pacific Highway planning group.