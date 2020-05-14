3 people shot in City Heights

SAN DIEGO — Three people were shot Wednesday night in City Heights, and police were still searching for those involved.

The shootings were reported just after 10:30 p.m. Officers found three gunshot victims within blocks of one another, according to San Diego police. A victim in the 3800 block of Winona Avenue was shot in a leg and an arm, a second victim near University Avenue and 50th Street was shot in the thigh and a third person in the 3900 block of 49th Street was shot in both legs.

All three victims were taken to a hospital. Information about their identities or conditions was not available.

Witnesses reported seeing four men running away. Police had not made any arrests as of early Thursday.